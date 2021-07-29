‘I hope it shows a different side of empowerment’: Guthrie, Melvin talk Simone’s impact

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) — Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin of NBC TODAY say producing their popular morning show in a foreign country during a pandemic has forced them to get creative.

Melvin noted putting cameras in the homes of families that would normally be watching their loved ones from the stands has been a highlight of their broadcasts. At the end of the day, it’s all about bringing out the emotion of the Olympic Games.

Guthrie and Melvin also spoke with reporter Jack Doles about the impact of Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from various competitions due to mental health struggles.

“I hope it shows a different side of empowerment — that sometimes being powerful means showing that you know yourself and that you don’t have to do what others expect of you,” said Guthrie.

