Goo-goo for gold: Nurses knit mini Olympic uniforms for newborns

Japan 2020

by: Sydney Kalich

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NewsNation Now) — Nurses at a Missouri hospital hand-crotched uniforms for a miniature Olympic opening ceremony featuring the hospital’s tiniest athletes.

St. Luke’s in Kansas City hosted the mock mini opening ceremony for baby athletes complete with an Olympic flame-lighting. Footage shows the parents scoring the athletes and nurses running through the halls with the “Olympic torch.”

“Our St. Luke’s coaches passed the torch to kick off the Olympic Celebration and recognize our newest gold-medal babies,” the hospital wrote in a press release.

The miniature athletes represented a multitude of Olympic sports including swimming, boxing, basketball and gymnastics. The families got to keep the handmade outfits.

The hospital even made gold medals for all the Olympians.

  • Credit: Saint Luke’s Health System via Storyful
  • Credit: Saint Luke’s Health System via Storyful
  • Credit: Saint Luke’s Health System via Storyful
  • Credit: Saint Luke’s Health System via Storyful
  • Credit: Saint Luke’s Health System via Storyful

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court holds first 'Advocacy Open House'

Extreme weather across the nation

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Anonymous complaint filed against Land of Illusion waterpark same day as teen's death

SR 235 at SR 29 reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

Ronnie Oneal Sentenced by Hillsborough County judge

More News