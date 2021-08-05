Former Flyer wins gold in pole vault

USA’s Katie Nageotte celebrates during the women’s pole vault final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 5, 2021. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO (AP) – Katie Nageotte won an unexpected gold for the United States in the pole vault at the Olympics ahead of world champion Anzhelika Sidorova of Russia.

Nageotte failed on her first two attempts of the competition at 4.50 meters but improved from there to clinch her first major medal.

Sidorova took the silver at 4.85. Britain’s Holly Bradshaw won the bronze medal.

Nageotte cleared 4.90 at her third attempt in the medal-clinching round. Sidorova passed on her last chance at 4.90 and moved the bar to 4.95 but didn’t come close to clearing that.

Nageotte attended the University of Dayton and was on the Women’s Track roster in 2010-11.

Sidorova’s silver was the first medal in track and field at the Tokyo Games for the Russian team, which is competing under the Russian Olympic Committee name as a result of the country’s long-running doping scandal.