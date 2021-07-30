Clayton Murphy gets best time in 800-meter run

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 31: Melese Nberet of Team Ethiopia, Charlie Hunter of Team Australia, Daniel Rowden of Team Great Britain, Saul Ordonez of Team Spain, Brandon McBride of Team Canada and Clayton Murphy of Team United States competes in the Men’s 800m Round 1 – Heat 3 on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

TOKYO (WDTN) — The Miami Valley’s own Clayton Murphy owned the best 800-meter time in the world this year.

Finishing first in the U.S. time trials last month, and, in the opening round of qualifying in Tokyo he again made it look easy. The former Tri-Village track and cross country star started heat number three in lane one and stayed on the inside throughout the race.

Murphy using that familiar late sprint down the stretch to easily finish first, a time of 1.45.53.

He is one of twelve competitors advancing to the semifinals which will take place on Sunday at 6 a.m. EST. The finals for the 800-meter will take place Wednesday morning.