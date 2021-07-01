3 weeks before games, Japan still unsure about spectators

Men wearing face masks ride bicycles along the wall installed to close off a park being prepared for the Olympics and Paralympics Games in Tokyo on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is still uncertain whether spectators can be allowed at the Tokyo Olympics because of growing concern about rising COVID-19 cases only three weeks before the games.

Cases in Tokyo have been steadily on the rise, triggering fears the games will accelerate the spread of the coronavirus.

“I have made clear that having no spectators is a possibility,” Suga said.

He added a decision will be made at a meeting with games organizers, Tokyo city officials, the IOC and Paralympics officials.

Organizers have set a spectator cap at 10,000 but officials say they are open to adapting to the virus situation.