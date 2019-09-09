Breaking News
Car crashes through L.A. Fitness, lands in pool
Live Now
Skylar Richardson on Trial: Day 4

Honoring America

National Anthem - Brian Sutherland

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Anthem - Brian Sutherland"

National Anthem - Julia Cole

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Anthem - Julia Cole"

National Anthem - Kristen Kelly

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Anthem - Kristen Kelly"
Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS