Which is the best gift for teenagers?

It’s no secret that shopping for teenagers is a notoriously tricky task. They can’t always tell you specifically what they want but are very particular about what they receive.

However, with a few tips and some gift recommendations, you can figure out exactly how to shop for your teenager. So whether you’re shopping for a trendy teenage girl or a teenage boy who loves technology, you’re guaranteed to find something they love.

Questions to ask when shopping for your teenager

Instead of acting impulsively and buying something you think your teenager might like, here are a few questions to ask yourself first.

How do they spend their time?

Figuring out your teenager’s interests will offer the most significant insights when shopping for them. However, it’s not always easy to know exactly what their interests are if they spend a lot of time out with friends and come straight home and go to their room. So it’s okay to ask questions about what video game consoles they like to play at their friend’s house or the makeup they’re wearing.

Is this a want or a need?

While it’s more exciting to shop for items you know your teenager will love, it’s also important to add a few things they need. Sometimes you can even blend a want and a need together. For example, if your teenager needs a new winter coat, get a trendy one in their favorite color.

Do they have something like this already?

Oftentimes teenagers end up with several variations of the same gift. When this happens, it inevitably leads to items sitting on a shelf untouched. So before shopping for your teenager, think about the things they already have to ensure the gift you want to get is unique and valuable.

To make sure your teenager’s gifts are diverse, you could get them items from different categories. For example, shop for something they want, something they need, something they will wear and something they will read.

How to shop for your teenager

Wait to make purchases

Unless you need to make a purchase immediately or are certain you’ve found the best price, it’s probably wise to wait before buying a gift for your teenager. Waiting gives you a chance to ask questions and ensure it’s an appropriate item for your teenager.

If you can wait until a holiday like Black Friday or Cyber Monday, it could also save you money. You can hold them in your cart and check back often or sign up for the BestReviews email list to get alerted of the best deals when they happen.

Look into their social media

Checking out your teenagers’ social media accounts is a great way to get a feel of what they love. For example, if they post makeup videos, they might appreciate a lighted mirror or beauty products. On the other hand, if they’re always talking about football, something sports-related is an ideal gift choice.

Give an experience

When shopping for teenagers, it’s easy to get in the mindset of finding a physical gift. However, sometimes the best gifts aren’t a thing, but rather an experience. Some experience gift ideas are tickets to a sports game or play, a trip to an amusement park or national park or an adventure to an escape room.

Best gifts for your teenager

Here are a few gift ideas for your teenager worth considering.

Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones

Instantly print photos anywhere you go with this pocket-friendly printer. It connects to any phone through Bluetooth so that you can print from your photos or even social media. Turn any picture into a sticker with the peel and stick backing.

SKLZ Pro Mini Basketball Hoop

Play basketball solo or with a friend in any bedroom or basement. This mini basketball hoop has foam-padded slide-on door mounts to prevent scuffs on doors and a spring-action breakaway rim for safe dunking.

Mini Fridge for Bedroom

Whether your teenager wants to keep their skin care products cool or a place of their own to store snacks and drinks, this mini fridge is the ideal gift. The unique semiconductor operation is energy-efficient, ultra-quiet and 100% environmentally friendly.

Kindle Paperwhite

Instead of wondering what book your teenager would love, get them a Kindle for endless options. It’s waterproof so that teenagers can take it to the pool or on beach trips, and it’s available in four colors.

Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets are excellent gifts for those who have trouble sleeping, have difficulty relaxing or just enjoy being comfortable. It’s made of a breathable, light fabric with inner clear glass beads.

Smartphone Selfie Ring Light

This selfie light has three levels of brightness to choose from to suit every situation. It charges easily with a USB charging cable. You can also use the light as a flashlight when reading, camping or doing makeup.

Nintendo Switch Lite

Since it’s lightweight with a sleek design, the Nintendo Switch Lite can easily be taken on the go. It’s compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support Nintendo’s handheld mode.

Mario Badescu Spritz Facial Spray Collection Trio

This facial spray collection includes a lavender, cucumber and rose spray to please any beauty lover. Use them to dampen your makeup brush or sponge, hydrate your face before applying makeup, set your face after applying makeup or refresh your face any time of the day.

LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon

Give your teenager a break from screens and technology with a LEGO Star Wars building kit. The Millennium Falcon kit has 1,351 pieces with a ton of realistic features.

