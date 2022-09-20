President Biden delivers remarks to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

President Biden on Tuesday responded to reports that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was possibly sending migrants from Texas to Delaware by quipping that the governor ought to stop by himself.

“He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline,” Biden told reporters.

The White House said earlier on Tuesday that the administration is coordinating with state officials and local service providers in Delaware to ensure they are prepared to welcome migrant families upon their arrival.

Biden noted differences between his and the previous administration’s strategy along the southern border in defending his policies.

“There are fewer and fewer immigrants coming from Central America and from Mexico. It’s a totally different circumstance. What’s on my watch now is Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, and the ability to send them back to those states is not rational,” Biden said when asked about the influx of migrants.

The president added that his administration is working with Mexico and other countries to see if they can stop the flow.

The number of arrests along the southwestern border in the past year recently hit 2 million, a new record, heating up the debate about the border.

In the president’s home state of Delaware, officials are bracing for the arrival of migrants after reports noted that the same type of plane DeSantis used to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., last week was also scheduled to depart from Texas on Tuesday. The flight appears to be delayed so far, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) have been flying and bussing migrants to sanctuary jurisdictions in cities run by Democrats. Last week, Abbott sent migrants to the doorstep of Vice President Harris’s home in Washington, D.C.

Updated at 1:57 p.m.