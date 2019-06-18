Wayne name Roosevelt Mukes HS football coach; replace Jay Minton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Huber Heights School Board named long-time assistant coach Roosevelt Mukes as its next varsity football coach on Wednesday.

Mukes was hired at a special board meeting, where all board members present voted yes.

Mukes replaces Jay Minton, who coached at Wayne since 1998. In 21 seasons, Minton made the playoffs 16 times and led the Warriors to the state finals four times, including back-to-back years in 2014 and 2015.

Mukes was a long-time assistant and wide receivers coach at Wayne. He was named to the Wayne High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002.

He graduated from Wayne in 1985 and played college football at the University of Cincinnati. Mukes played 11 games his four years, collecting 111 receptions for 1,350 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was also a kick and punt returner for the Bearcats his junior and senior years.

Minton was forced to resign from his position as high school athletic director in May and was re-assigned as a physical education teacher. He resigned from his position as varsity football coach on Friday.

Minton inherited a powerhouse Wayne team from Mike Schneider in 1998. Minton pushed the program to more success. His players were highly recruited, four went to the NFL including former Ohio State quarterback and receiver Braxton Miller and defensive back Will Allen, who played a key player on Ohio State’s 2002 National Championship team.

Minton helped crack the dominance of the Division I Cincinnati Catholic schools in the high school playoffs, crushing Elder in the 2014 playoffs and beating Moeller before falling to Lakewood St. Edward in the state title game 31-21.

Wayne beat Moeller again in the second game of the 2015 season. The Warriors made the state finals but again lost to Lakewood St. Edward 45-35.

