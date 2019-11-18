Regional final match-ups set for Ohio high school football

(WDTN) – The regional final match-ups in the 2019 OHSAA football playoffs have been announced. Nine teams from the Miami Valley remain in the hunt for a playoff spot.
Here are the local match-ups:
In Division I, Region 2, Springfield (11-1) faces Dublin Coffman at London Bowlus Field at 7 pm on Friday, Nov. 22.
In Division III, Region 12, Trotwood-Madison (9-3) faces Hamilton Badin (9-3) at Miamisburg’s Holland Field at 7 pm on Friday, Nov. 22.
In Division IV, Region 16, Valley View (10-2) faces Cincinnati Wyoming (12-0) at Princeton Mancuso Viking Stadium in Cincinnati at 7 pm on Saturday, Nov. 23.
In Division V, Region 20, West Liberty-Salem (11-1) faces West Jefferson (11-1) at Sidney Memorial Stadium at 7 pm on Saturday, Nov. 23.
In Division VI, Region 23, Anna (11-1) faces Archbold (11-1) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium at 7 pm on Friday, Nov. 22.
In Division VI, Region 24, Covington (10-2) faces Mechanicsburg (10-2) at Piqua Alexander Stadium on Friday, Nov. 22.
In Division VII, Region 28, New Bremen (9-3) faces Marion Local (10-2) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field on Saturday, Nov. 23.
