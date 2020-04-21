OHSAA cancels all spring sports contests, tournaments for 2020 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced Tuesday, April 21, that all spring sports contests and tournaments were cancelled for the season.

The announcement was made after schools in Ohio were informed of the cancellations.

#OHSAA member schools were informed on Monday that spring sports are now canceled due to the closure of school facilities for the remainder of the school year. Press release coming later this morning. pic.twitter.com/FgJPb2OgfI — OHSAASports (@OHSAASports) April 21, 2020

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story with more information once OHSAA sends its press release.