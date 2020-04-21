Closings
OHSAA cancels all spring sports contests, tournaments for 2020 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced Tuesday, April 21, that all spring sports contests and tournaments were cancelled for the season.

The announcement was made after schools in Ohio were informed of the cancellations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

