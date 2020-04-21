OHSAA cancels all spring sports contests, tournaments for 2020 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced Tuesday, April 21, that all spring sports contests and tournaments were cancelled for the season.
The announcement was made after schools in Ohio were informed of the cancellations.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story with more information once OHSAA sends its press release.
