OHSAA: All remaining winter high school tournaments canceled

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association said Thursday it is canceling tournament play.

The OHSAA said in a news conference Thursday it has decided to postpone indefinitely the regional boys’ basketball tournament, the state girls’ basketball tournament, the state ice hocket tournament and state wrestling tournament.

“This is certainly one of the toughest days,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass. Snodgrass said the decision came about due to events “in the last eight hours.”

“As much as we want this opportunity for our kids and our schools and our communities, we have to look at the safety aspect that these mass-gatherings create,” Snodgrass said.

It was just a week ago the OHSAA told schools it was moving forward with tournaments and held some play with limited attendance.

All remaining #OHSAA winter tournaments are postponed until further notice. This includes boys basketball regionals and state wrestling, ice hockey and girls basketball. Press release coming soon. — Ohio High School Athletic Association (@OHSAASports) March 12, 2020

