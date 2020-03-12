OHSAA: All remaining winter high school tournaments canceled

1  of  2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association said Thursday it is canceling tournament play.

The OHSAA said in a news conference Thursday it has decided to postpone indefinitely the regional boys’ basketball tournament, the state girls’ basketball tournament, the state ice hocket tournament and state wrestling tournament.

“This is certainly one of the toughest days,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass. Snodgrass said the decision came about due to events “in the last eight hours.”

“As much as we want this opportunity for our kids and our schools and our communities, we have to look at the safety aspect that these mass-gatherings create,” Snodgrass said.

It was just a week ago the OHSAA told schools it was moving forward with tournaments and held some play with limited attendance.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

