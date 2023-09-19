DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Since it’s been open, a school in the Miami Valley has been teaching students about Hispanic culture.

Through books, art and song, students are immersed in the Spanish language at the Dayton International School located at 5700 Far Hills Ave.

“The children learn Spanish just by being with us,” says Marisol Pina, the school’s director. “We love what we do, and that’s what I want other people to see. This is not just a job for us.”

Pina helped start the school about 12 years ago.

“In the beginning it was just immersion–preschool and that’s it,” says Pina.

Over time, the school’s programs have expanded.

“This year, we opened 2nd grade enrichment. It’s a homeschool type of program for second graders,” describes Pina.

The school also offers classes for children as young as two and a half years old.

“Learning a language in the early age is the best way to learn it,” states Pina.

The school offers Spanish classes not only for children but also for adults and businesses.

“A lot of adults want to learn, a lot of grandparents, a lot of parents,” says Pina.

Classes are taught 85 to 90 percent in Spanish. Students become bilingual.

“We follow all the school’s curriculum, but the difference is we do it in Spanish,” states Pina. “The other part of this program is to guide children to be more tolerant with people from other countries like me. They are my students, but they also need to accept my accent, my culture, my language.”

