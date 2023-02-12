DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local school is teaching students about historically black colleges and universities.

The Dayton Early College Academy, or “DECAPrep”, is celebrating Black History Month.

The school held a “Harambee”, which is Swahili for togetherness or unity.

The activity brings together all grade levels to celebrate the students. Each grade level is named for an HBCU. The school says they want their students to know they provide options for their educational future.

“I want to make sure that they understand that not only recognize it as an option but it’s also a place that was made for us by us. so that is an opportunity to provide some historical background of how great they are,” Chrystal Phillips, principal at DECAPrep said.

DECAPrep is a free elementary charter school in Dayton focused on helping students achieve college success later in life.