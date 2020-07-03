Ohio Dept. of Health has Montgomery County at Level 3, other local counties at Level 2 on COVID-19 map

In this photo taken Saturday, June 27, 2020, medical personnel prepare to test hundreds of people lined up in vehicles in Phoenix’s western neighborhood of Maryvale in Phoenix for free COVID-19 tests organized by Equality Health Foundation, which focuses on care in underserved communities. Arizona’s Republican governor shut down bars, movie theaters, gyms and water parks Monday, June 29, and leaders in several states ordered residents to wear masks in public in a dramatic course reversal amid an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases nationwide. (AP Photo/Matt York)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The new Ohio Public Health Advisory System by the Ohio Department of Health, which maps each county by COVID-19 risk, has Montgomery County at a Level 3 and several other local counties at Level 2.

Preble, Green, Clark and Warren counties were rated a Level 2 by the system. Level 1 is the lowest while Level 4 is the highest raking and most dangerous. Level 3 is described as “Public Emergency: very high exposure and spread. Limit activities as much as possible.” Level 2 is labeled “Public Emergency: increased exposure and spread. Exercise a high degree of caution.”

Miami, Darke, Shelby, Champaign, Logan, Auglaize and Mercer counties were ranked Level 1, described as “Public Emergency: active exposure and spread.”

For a Level 3 to be triggered in a county, it must hit four to five of the state’s indicators. Montgomery County hit indicators for: new cases per capita, increase in new cases, non-congregate cases, emergency room visits, outpatient visits. The seven-day average for new cases jumped from just over 10 around April 1 to over 40 near the end of June. Overall the county has reported over 100 new cases the past 14 days. The Ohio Department of Health said 80 percent of the new cases in Montgomery County are from community spread.

Southwest Ohio has been one of the hotspots in the state for several weeks. Hamilton and Butler counties are also ranked a Level 3 by the Ohio Department of Health. Other counties in the state ranked Level 3 are Franklin, Huron, Cuyahoga and Trumbull.

To learn more about the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, visit the Ohio Department of Health website.