Give A Little Love

Ronald McDonald House Dayton is celebrating 40 years of providing community, comfort, and hope to families of sick or injured children. Its important work helps keep families together and close to the care and resources they need when it truly matters most.
Families who stay at RMHC are asked to make a donation of $15 per night, but no family is ever turned away due to a lack of ability to pay. The estimated cost for housing a family for one night is $150.
With your donation, you can help ease the financial burden for our families. And with your support, we can continue to meet the growing needs of families of sick and injured kids in Dayton.
Donate today to help keep families together during one of the most challenging times in their lives.
Donations can also be made by texting “givealittlelove” to 44321.