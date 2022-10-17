Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
45°
LIVE NOW
2 NEWS at 6 is streaming
Dayton
45°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Miami Valley News
Ohio
U.S. and World
Crime
Tell Me Good News
Jamie’s Journey
Coronavirus in Ohio
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
Entertainment News
Mental Health
Automotive News
BestReviews
Most Read on WDTN.com
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Nexstar Media Wire
Politics from The Hill
Top Stories
100th anniversary of first parachute rescue in Dayton
Video
Miami Valley pharmacist talks Adderall shortage
Video
Air Force Museum hosts new after-hours event
Charlie Brown won’t air on TV – how to watch
Weather
Hurricane Ian
Current Conditions
Daily Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Traffic Map
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Jamie’s Journey
Weather Stories
ODOT Cameras
Pollen Count
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
2 NEWS Live Stream
Video Center
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Sports
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Bengals
OSU
Cleveland Browns
Masters Report
The Big Game
Operation Football
Operation Football Scoreboard
Athlete of the Month
Show Your Stripes
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Myles Garrett takes Browns’ all-time sack record
Top Stories
Yankees beat Guardians 4-2 to force ALDS Game 5
Patriots bury Browns 38-15
Burrow-Chase connection leads Bengals past Saints
Buckeyes ranked No. 2 in AP, coaches polls
Working For You
I Love Dayton
Clear the Shelters
Food For Friends
Senior Sendoff
Back to School
Coats for Kids
Pledge of Allegiance
Health Awareness
Community Calendar
Secret Smiles
Saving You Money
What you love about Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Miami Valley domestic violence resources
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
Program connects law students with firms, expands …
Video
Top Stories
Family Services holds annual art contest
Video
Voss Hoss catchy jingle created by Disney
Video
Residents take part in ‘shoot, don’t shoot’ scenarios
Video
Dayton workout class builds muscle and confidence
Video
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Recipes
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Eat Up with Eatly’s Drunken Pasta!
Video
Top Stories
Pick the Best Local Businesses with the Best of Dayton …
Video
Top Stories
Watch Dayton Ballet’s ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’
Video
Passport Ready for a Winter Getaway
Video
Brighten Your Smile for Fall with Power Swabs
Video
Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week: Jazz
Video
Programming
What’s on WDTN?
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
NewsNation Channel Finder
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
About WDTN
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
Contests
WDTN Newsletters
Meet The Team
Report It
BestReviews
Work For Us
WDTN 2 NEWS App
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Girl’s Night Out: Pretty Woman Contest
As Seen on 2 News
100th anniversary of first parachute rescue in Dayton
Miami Valley pharmacist talks Adderall shortage
Springfield snow plow fleet prepares for winter weather
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS
Don't Miss
Video: Deer chases woman on Rutgers’ campus
WATCH: Patient plays sax during brain surgery
Cincinnati Zoo: Baby anteater on the way this winter
Things to do around the Miami Valley Oct. 13-16
You can earn Delta SkyMiles at Starbucks now