Frontline Heroes: Family Ties – Kettering woman’s mother and uncle on front lines

Kimberly Lee’s mother is a nurse, and her uncle is a doctor.

“They’re doing it because that’s what they love to do,” says Kimberly.

The two are the heroes in her world, as they show a desire to give back. Both are born caregivers who have been in the medical field for about four decades.

Her uncle, Dr. Mark McLoney is on the frontlines at Metro Health Hospital in hard-hit Cleveland.

“He’s taking care of patients. He’s actually lost some patients due to COVID,” describes Kimberly. “The emotional toll that it’s taken on him, I think, has been the hardest. He talks about how even though he may only be physically seeing patients once a week now, he’s still every day doing tele-health meetings and that kind of stuff. And he said he almost feels like he’s a parent sometimes because he’s providing comfort and reassurance. He said, ‘I have to provide comfort and reassurance to my patients when I don’t even know the answers,’ which is the hard part as a physician.”

Kimberly’s mom, Karen Stormer, is a nurse at Kettering Medical Center.

“She’s very humble. She wants no recognition for anything that she does. She doesn’t consider herself a frontline hero.”

Despite what she thinks, she’s a hero to Kimberly and the patients she cares for. And it’s not only patients; she’s also caring for Kimberly’s nine- and eleven-year-old children.

“She comes in. I go out. We blow kisses to each other,” says Kimberly.

Kimberly works as a probation officer for Warren County. She’s an essential worker and needs childcare for Stella and Dominik; she has no choice but to rely on her mom.

“She gets here and it’s like social distancing. No hugs. No kisses,” states Kimberly.

Even with the distance, she’s glad to have her mom close by.

“Everything that people at home are dealing with every day, those frontline workers are dealing with it too on top of having to go to work and face this crisis,” states Kimberly.