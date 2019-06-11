WDTN-TV kicks off its 38th annual Food for Friends campaign Wednesday, November 14th and will run through Monday, December 24th, with corporate partner Kroger.

Since 1982, when WDTN-TV developed the first Food for Friends campaign, over 13 million food items have been collected and distributed to families in need through The Foodbank of Dayton and other food pantries throughout the Miami Valley.

Food for Friends barrels will be in Kroger stores throughout Montgomery, Clark, Clinton, Miami, Darke and Greene counties.

This year you can choose to donate by adding $5, $10 or $25 to your bill at checkout.

Food for Friends Location Map