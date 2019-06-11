WDTN-TV kicks off its 38th annual Food for Friends campaign Wednesday, November 14th and will run through Monday, December 24th, with corporate partner Kroger.
Since 1982, when WDTN-TV developed the first Food for Friends campaign, over 13 million food items have been collected and distributed to families in need through The Foodbank of Dayton and other food pantries throughout the Miami Valley.
Food for Friends barrels will be in Kroger stores throughout Montgomery, Clark, Clinton, Miami, Darke and Greene counties.
This year you can choose to donate by adding $5, $10 or $25 to your bill at checkout.
Food for Friends Location Map
|Location
|1555 Wayne Avenue, Dayton
|10101 Landing Way, Miamisburg (Austin Landing)
|780 Northwoods Blvd, Vandalia
|4506 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights
|7747 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights
|155 N. Heincke Rd, Miamisburg
|200 Lease Ave., Greenville
|3520 W. Siebanthaler, Dayton
|725 W. Central Ave., Springboro
|2917 W. Alex-Bell Rd., Dayton
|1510 Covington Ave., Piqua
|1934 Needmore Rd., Dayton
|731 W. Market St., Troy
|885 Union Blvd., Englewood
|1822 S. Limestone Street, Springfield
|700 Spinning Rd., Dayton
|2300 N. Limestone St., Springfield
|2989 Derr Rd., Springfield
|1024 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton
|3165 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek
|1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington
|2115 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
|530 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering
|1700 W. Park Square, Xenia
|965 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield
|2728 E. Main St., Springfield
|1161 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn
|1095 South Main St., Centerville
|6480 Wilmington Pike (Sugarcreek), Centerville
|5400 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville
|475 Fortman Dr., St. Mary’s
|2100 W. Michigan St., Sidney