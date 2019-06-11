Food For Friends

WDTN-TV kicks off its 38th annual Food for Friends campaign Wednesday, November 14th and will run through Monday, December 24th, with corporate partner Kroger.

Since 1982, when WDTN-TV developed the first Food for Friends campaign, over 13 million food items have been collected and distributed to families in need through The Foodbank of Dayton and other food pantries throughout the Miami Valley.

Food for Friends barrels will be in Kroger stores throughout Montgomery, Clark, Clinton, Miami, Darke and Greene counties. 

This year you can choose to donate by adding $5, $10 or $25 to your bill at checkout.

Food for Friends Location Map

Location
1555 Wayne Avenue, Dayton
10101 Landing Way, Miamisburg (Austin Landing)
780 Northwoods Blvd, Vandalia
4506 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights
7747 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights
155 N. Heincke Rd, Miamisburg
200 Lease Ave., Greenville
3520 W. Siebanthaler, Dayton
725 W. Central Ave., Springboro
2917 W. Alex-Bell Rd., Dayton
1510 Covington Ave., Piqua
1934 Needmore Rd., Dayton
731 W. Market St., Troy
885 Union Blvd., Englewood
1822 S. Limestone Street, Springfield
700 Spinning Rd., Dayton
2300 N. Limestone St., Springfield
2989 Derr Rd., Springfield
1024 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton
3165 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek
1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington
2115 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
530 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering
1700 W. Park Square, Xenia
965 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield
2728 E. Main St., Springfield
1161 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn
1095 South Main St., Centerville
6480 Wilmington Pike (Sugarcreek), Centerville
5400 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville
475 Fortman Dr., St. Mary’s
2100 W. Michigan St., Sidney
