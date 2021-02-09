WSU professor weighs in on Trump’s 2nd impeachment hearing

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Senate has voted to move forward with the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, but only a handful of Republicans voted in favor of it.

Dr. Sean Wilson, a professor of political science and law at Wright State University, said the numbers are pretty clear — at the end of the day Democrats will likely not have enough votes to impeach Trump.

Wilson said that people should watch out for ulterior motives, whether it be stopping Trump from running for U.S. office again or approval ratings.

He pointed to President Joe Biden’s approval ratings as an example. He believes we’ll see those go up as he does things like push for stimulus checks and aid for the pandemic, all the while the Senate is holding a trial for Trump. He thinks this will likely improve Biden’s ratings just by virtue of him doing good things.