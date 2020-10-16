With the Amy Coney Barrett’s hearings over, can Democrats postpone the process further?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the conclusion of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s hearings — many people are wondering if all the questioning done by Republicans and Democrats moved the needle.

Dr. Marc Clauson, a professor of law and history at Cedarville University, said though it was much more civil than Justice Brett Kavanaugh, it didn’t appear to change anyone’s mind.

The Republican majority as it stands appears to be in unison on moving forward with Barrett, according to Clauson. Though Democrats made a play at slowing down the process with extensive hearings, there isn’t anything they can do to stop the process.