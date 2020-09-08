Will we see a spike in COVID numbers after Labor Day?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Labor Day behind us, it’s full speed ahead into fall and the new school year in many forms across Ohio. Many districts in the area have opted for in-person learning, bringing some tough decisions for many parents.

“I think the first thing to feel safe about the kids going home or going back to school, for those that are going to have in-person classes, is to take a look at the environment. Seeing how many cases are being reported but also how well that information is getting back to the parents,” said Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital.

Many have voiced their concerns over the safety of the first COVID-19 vaccine, saying they will not get it when it initially becomes available.

“It’s not surprising. If you look at what happens already with things like the influenza vaccine every year, we have a large percentage of our population who do not utilize that,” said Dr. Colon. “To now bring in a new vaccine is going to be very challenging, which is why we need to be very careful about how this is rolled out.”

He says we could start seeing the impact of Labor Day on virus cases over the next week.