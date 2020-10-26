Will we know who won the election night of?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As early voting numbers continue to soar, which include absentee ballots, some states might find it difficult to declare a winner come Election Day based on current laws.

Dr. Lee Hannah, a political science professor at Wright State University, said states like Florida and Ohio have done this type of thing before, so states in similar situations should be able to count mail-in ballots well in advance.

Other states, Hannah said, like Michigan, may be more pivotal when it comes to determining a winner night of.

Though Ohio has experience with early voting and voting by mail, the state is already seeing double the number of votes come in than it did in 2016. Whether this translates to a similar experience is yet to be seen.