Will Vax-a-Million get more people onboard with getting vaccinated?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s Vax-a-Million vaccine lottery has received a lot of press both locally and nationally, but with that comes people who are for it and against it. As Governor Mike DeWine tries to raise vaccination rates statewide, some GOP lawmakers disagree with his approach.

“This has been, kind of, the story of Governor DeWine’s response to COVID at many stages. When you have maybe half of the GOP caucus who is really hesitant about vaccinations, they view this as a waste of money,” said Dr. Lee Hannah, an associate professor of political science at Wright State University.

Lee said that some Democrats disagree, mostly due to federally dollars being allotted, broadly, to Ohio’s response to COVID-19. Those lawmakers thought the money could have gone towards something else related to the pandemic.

Allegedly, the governor didn’t consult with the federal government when making this decision, but he did talk with the leaders of Ohio’s Congress before solidifying his plan. Leading up to the Vax-a-Million website going online, Ohio did see an increase in vaccinations across the board.