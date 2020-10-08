Will Trump refusing to partake in a virtual debate help him?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Today, the Commission on Presidential Debates pushed for the second presidential debate to be a virtual townhall due to the president’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis. President Trump declined, giving former Vice President Biden the spot for his own townhall.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of political studies at Cedarville University, is confused by the president’s approach.

“If [the president] really is behind in the polls as much as we think that he is, these debates are really some of his last opportunities to shake up the race,” Smith said. “So to me, he really needs to be thinking about doing this debate whether it’s virtual or not.”

This wouldn’t be the first virtual debate either — the third presidential debate in 1960 between Kennedy and Nixon was “virtual in a sense.” The candidates were across the country from one another and the moderator was in Chicago.