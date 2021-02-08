Will the Big Game impact our COVID hospitalization numbers?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — This week brings with it another group of Ohioans eligible for the vaccine — people who are 65 or older are now registering for clinics across the state.

Still, the majority of people in Ohio are not eligible, and experts are worried Super Bowl Sunday may lead to yet another surge.

“I think it probably will effect the [trend data] but it won’t be a drastic as our previous gatherings — Thanksgiving, Christmas,” said Dr. Joseph Allen, the regional medical director for Premier Health.

Allen said that with more people becoming immunized, more people potentially having it and recovering from it and it being less of a profound holiday, the number of people getting COVID-19 should not raise as much as before.