Will Ohio’s incentives be enough to overcome vaccine hesitancy?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio will see massive changes to its existing COVID-19 health orders in the coming days, which is paired with news from the CDC that vaccinated people, in most cases, don’t need to wear a mask or socially distance indoors anymore.

“As we’re getting to this precipice of getting more and more people vaccinated. The challenge is going to be getting those who are not vaccinated to continue to adhere to the mask mandate,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital.

Governor Mike DeWine made national headlines Wednesday when he announced lotteries for both teenagers and adults to incentivize getting vaccinated. Children between the ages of 12 and 17 could win a full ride to any Ohio university, and adults 18 and up could win $1 million.

Colon believes this is a greater external motivator, along with the benefits of not needing to wear a mask or socially distance, for those who are hesitant about getting vaccinated right now.