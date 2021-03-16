Will Ohio get enough supply to meet vaccine needs?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Starting Friday, March 19, Ohioans who are 40 and older will be eligible for vaccination against COVID-19, and by March 29 anyone 16 and older will be eligible.

Dr. Joseph Allen, regional medical director at Premier Health, said whether Ohio will get the necessary supply to see this through is the “billion dollar question.”

“If we can get the resources and the supply of vaccine, we can give it to a lot of people in Ohio,” said Allen. “In Ohio, we’re now working on people 40 and up is exciting news, for sure.”

The governors timeline for people 16 and up would require a lot more vaccine that’s approved for people in that age group. Allen said that Pfizer’s vaccine is approved for 16 and up but Moderna is only for those 18 and up.