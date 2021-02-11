Will lifting the curfew cause an increase in coronavirus cases?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that after a sustained decline in COVID-related hospitalizations, the state’s curfew was officially lifted.

Dr. Steven Burdette, the medical director for infection prevention at Miami Valley Hospital, said he doesn’t see having a curfew, or lifting that curfew, as having much of an affect on coronavirus cases in Ohio.

“As long as bars and restaurants are spacing tables out, if people continue to practice what we’ve been preaching. Which is wearing a mask and social distancing.” Burdette said. “Being out a little later, the virus doesn’t become more contagious after 10 p.m.”

Burdette said that herd immunity is a ways off still — adding that it takes 70% of a population to have herd immunity and we’ve only just reached around 30%.