Will December’s holiday celebrations bring an increase to COVID-19 hospitalizations?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Following Thanksgiving Ohio saw a massive spike in cases that prompted public health officials to enforce new rules and policies to help curb the spread of COVID-19. With Christmas behind us, some are worried of a holiday repeat.

Dr. Roberto Colon, the associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said he is concerned about the increase in hospitalizations the state is seeing now. Those numbers aren’t necessary representative of last week but Colon said it is something to keep an eye on.

He doesn’t see the current environment changing much until late spring or early summer. Colon said that vaccine rollout will continue throughout early 2021 but most people won’t get it for several months.