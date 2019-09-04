WiBN Leadership Conference returns to help attendees ‘Find Your GRIT’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2019 Women in Business Networking event is coming up on September 25, with this year’s motto being “Find Your Grit.” Melissa Cutcher of the Better Business Bureau joined 2 NEWS Tuesday to talk about the benefits of the event and what attendees can expect.

“We’re taking ‘GRIT’ as an acronym: Growth, Resiliency, Integrity, and Tenacity. It’s always a great event, it’s a way to help women move in their career from where they are to where they want to be, and help them move in their business,” Cutcher said.

Jess Ekstrom, Founder and CEO of Headbands of Hope, will be the keynote speaker at this year’s conference.

“She started Headbands of Hope as a nonprofit in 2012 when she was a junior in college. Every time you buy a headband, a headband goes to a children’s hospital for a child that is battling cancer. 350,000 headbands have been given out across the country and to our own Dayton Children’s,” said Cutcher.

