WiBN Leadership Conference adapting to pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This year’s Women in Business Networking Leadership Conference, like many other events, is adapting to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ann Riegle-Crichton, Executive Director of the Women in Business Networking Center for Businesses and Consumer Ethics at the Dayton Better Business Bureau, joined 2 NEWS to discuss the changes.

“One of the things that the pandemic has given us the opportunity to do is to go virtual with our conference. So instead of one day of learning, we’re spreading it over three days, so you’re going to have a chance to hear all of our speakers, not just the two or three you might choose in a one-day conference,” she said.

Riegle-Crichton says the event is a great opportunity for women who are business owners, executives, middle management, or even students, to make connections and learn from experts who may be in their field.

Those interested can register at wibnconference.org.