Why the US Supreme Court suddenly took on a gun rights case

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the United States in a New York case over the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense.

This decision, seen by many as a surprise, could be an indication that the court is more favorable to hearing this types of cases in the future.

“As closely as three days ago, the court actually refused to hear three gun rights cases. They haven’t heard one in 10 years, since the McDonald case, which granted an independent right to bear arms under the second amendment,” said Dr. Marc Clauson, a professor of history and law at Cedarville University.

Since the McDonald case, the Supreme Court has refused any other gun rights case — which leads Clauson to believe that this could be a “crack in the door” for future cases.

Clauson said the Supreme Court’s recent conservative majority may, or may not, play a part in the decision to hear the case. He said it likely has more to due with the similarities with the McDonald case than anything.