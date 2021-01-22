Why the House would wait to file the article of impeachment?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — House Democrats intend to deliver the article of impeachment against former President Trump to the Senate after holding off on doing so the last weeks of his presidency.

Dr. Dan Birdsong, a professor of political science at the University of Dayton, said the wait between Jan. 6, the reason for the article of impeachment, and whenever they plan to file it only gives Trump more time to plan his legal defense. It also gives Trump and his team a chance to work with aligned media outlets on getting a message out.

Birdsong said it looks to him like Democrats are trying to avoid making this into a polarizing partisan issue that will interrupt working together to achieve other legislation. However, he acknowledges that all impeachments are politically motivated.