Why some people don’t leave home during natural disasters

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the arrival of Hurricane Dorian, some cities have ordered residents to evacuate, but some are refusing to leave.

Dr. Luke Tse, a psychologist at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS Thursday to discuss the phenomenon.

“A lot of people feel a false sense of security, especially those who have lived along the coast for many years,” he said. “They feel like the storms have come and gone and that they’ll be secure at home.”

Dr. Tse says a sense of adventure keeps people at home, as well.

“They like to experience what it’s like to be in the path of a major storm, like a hurricane. They want to know how that feels,” he said, adding that feelings of responsibility and attachment are also a factor. Homeowners or pet owners may feel like they cannot abandon their homes or animals.

