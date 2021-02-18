Why some Ohioans are growing frustrated with vaccine registration

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s waiting a bit before adding anymore groups to the existing vaccination schedule, as demand continues to increase and supply continues to lag behind.

This has left some folks in the most recent groups, like people 65 or older, feeling a bit frustrated with the process.

Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said we know that the allotment will grow and the supply will grow, so he’s trying to be encouraging to folks who are in a tight spot.

With all the news of vaccine clinics, testing sites have become the less popular topic. Colon said this is natural, now that COVID-19 testing is so abundant throughout the state it’s less of a novelty than it was earlier in the pandemic.