Why some Miami Valley hospitals are requiring employees get vaccinated

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As case numbers continue to surge across the state, fueled by Delta variant, several hospitals in the Miami Valley are now requiring that all employees get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“I think it’s the right thing to do. It’s something you’ve been seeing across the nation, more and more organizations — particularly in healthcare — recognizing the importance of keeping patients, visitors and their staff safe,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer for Miami Valley Hospital.

Premier Health, along with Dayton Children’s Hospital and Kettering Health, have now set a mandatory vaccination date for all employees. In some cases, like at Kettering Health facilities, even students and vendors will be required to get the shot.

Colon said that though there isn’t just one thing that will convince everyone in America to get vaccinated, businesses and organizations requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is a step in the right direction.

“Everyone of these strategies, everyone of the steps we take gets us closer to being able to protect more people,” said Colon.

With Pfizer’s vaccine being considered by the FDA for full approval, Colon believes this could be one hurdle that gets a lot of people on board with getting vaccinated.