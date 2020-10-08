Why Ohio is seeing a spike in coronavirus activity

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine spoke frankly today about Ohio’s current standing in regards to COVID-19, with 96% of the states population living in a county with a Level 2 Public Emergency or higher.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer for Miami Valley Hospital, said this type of trend is concerning and points to Ohioans collectively not doing enough to contain what’s going on with the virus.

For areas that have seen an uptick in cases, like Miami University or University of Dayton, Colon believes contact tracing is incredibly important. This will inform public health departments whether it’s a super-spreader event or just a few cases.

Big events are also cited by DeWine as a big reason for the spread of COVID-19. Weddings and funerals are places where people let their guard down, and the state has seen several outbreaks because of this.