Why Ohio is seeing a spike in coronavirus activity

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine spoke frankly today about Ohio’s current standing in regards to COVID-19, with 96% of the states population living in a county with a Level 2 Public Emergency or higher.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer for Miami Valley Hospital, said this type of trend is concerning and points to Ohioans collectively not doing enough to contain what’s going on with the virus.

For areas that have seen an uptick in cases, like Miami University or University of Dayton, Colon believes contact tracing is incredibly important. This will inform public health departments whether it’s a super-spreader event or just a few cases.

Big events are also cited by DeWine as a big reason for the spread of COVID-19. Weddings and funerals are places where people let their guard down, and the state has seen several outbreaks because of this.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS