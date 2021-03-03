Why it could be another year before we’re back to ‘normal’

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — President Joe Biden said America is on track to have enough COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate every adult in the country by the end of May, which has been helped along by Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

When asked by reporters, the president said the country could potentially return to “normal” as early as this time next year.

Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, patient safety officer at Kettering Health Network, said that timeframe is likely based on the need to reach herd immunity, as well as the coronavirus variants that are concerning health experts.

Children are also a big part of this equation. Weinstein said we currently do not have a vaccine for children and it is possible that the virus could circulate among younger people before spreading through adults again. As it stands, vaccines against the virus are not 100% effective.