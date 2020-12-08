Why is the state now including antigen tests in daily totals?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio health officials will begin including the results of antigen tests in the state’s daily COVID-19 numbers after the Centers for Disease Control said the tests are accurate enough to count without rigorous follow up.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said that this gives officials different tools to recognize infections but shouldn’t increase the overall number of cases that were circulating already.

Governor Mike DeWine also said yesterday that the state will extend the 10 p.m. curfew currently in place. Colon believes the thought behind this is to limit the interaction between people who’s barriers might be down after a few drinks.

More importantly, Colon said the thing that will make the biggest difference is if people consistently mask up and social distance.

