Why getting vaccinated when you’re able is so important

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s case positivity rate continues to decline as mass vaccination clinics are slated to open, distributing even more COVID-19 vaccine doses to a further expanded pool of eligible residents.

Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Health, believes that the state’s expansion of vaccine eligibility and distribution is a very hopeful sign in our fight against COVID-19. He adds that it’s only a matter of time before we reach herd immunity, or 70% of the state’s population is inoculated.

Colon urges people who are eligible to get vaccinated to do so — as the U.S. continues to see newer, and sometimes deadlier, variants of the coronavirus spring up in various communities. He said that allowing those variants time to gestate and mutate could have huge implications to our current efforts.