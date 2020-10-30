Why are so many people voting early this election?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A record number of American’s are taking advantage of early voting this year, be through absentee ballots or visiting their polling locations in person. Whether it is because of motivation or avoiding crowded polls is yet to be seen.

Paul Beck, a professor emeritus of political science at The Ohio State University, said that it’s likely a mix of both political motivation and an aversion to crowded polling places come Election Day.

Beck said early voting numbers have been steadily increasing for years but this year the pandemic likely motivated many people to get out and do it early.

With the exception of 2016 where now President Donald Trump won by a whooping 8%, Ohio has been a battleground state where victory is rarely more than a couple percentage points away.