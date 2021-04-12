Why are cases rising despite vaccine efforts in the Miami Valley?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Though the Miami Valley has made strides in its fight against COVID-19, trends over the last few weeks are showing that the region is beginning to head in the wrong direction.

One major milestone has been met though, Premier Health has provided over 100,000 vaccine doses in just over four months.

Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said that these two clashing concepts — people getting vaccinated while cases are on the rise — ultimately comes down to behavior.

“What’s going on is, the majority of the people we are seeing getting those infections are not vaccinated,” said Colon. “There is still too much laxity with our mask wearing and our social distancing.”

With warmer weather, Colon said people are wanting to get out and do more social activities. He believes that we need to collectively buckle down on good behaviors, like not gathering in large groups, wearing masks and socially distancing from those outside of our bubble.