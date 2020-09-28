Who should get to nominate the next Supreme Court Justice?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — President Donald Trump announced his Supreme Court pick Saturday, naming Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the seat left after the death Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

A recent national poll indicates that most Americans think the pick should wait until after the next president is decided. To weigh in on the issue 2 NEWS spoke with Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of political studies at Cedarville University.

“It very well could affect the outcome of the election. It’s a hot button issue, it’s one of the things voters will have on the top of their minds when they go and cast ballots in November,” said Smith.

As far as a Democratic rebuttal, Smith said that most of what they can do is limited to superficial notions — things like walking out or refusing to meet with the nominee.

