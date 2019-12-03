White House will not participate in judiciary hearing

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The House Intelligence Committee is preparing for Wednesday’s judiciary hearing, saying they will release a report early this week.

White House officials are firing back, saying they will not participate in the hearing.

Dr. Marc Clauson with Cedarville University joined 2 NEWS Monday to break down what the next steps will be.

Four legal experts are expected to testify, though Dr. Clauson believes the judiciary committee will still largely have to rely on previous witnesses for the most part.

“We’re still relying on conjecture, on interpretation of what the actual meeting was about and what was actually said in the phone call and so forth,” he said. “As for the witnesses in the judiciary committee, I don’t think there’s going to be anything significantly different than what we saw in the original committee hearing.”

Dr. Clauson goes on to say that if the President doesn’t testify, it likely won’t cause any flak for him politically.

“The Democrats will, of course, try to make something of it, that he’s hiding something, he’s refusing to cooperate, that it really proves some guilt there,” he said. “But I don’t think that really says much because it’s such a common practice for presidents not to do that kind of thing.”

Once the judiciary committee makes its own findings, both their report and the report from earlier inquiries will be made available to the full House. Some officials say they hope to have a vote before Christmas on the matter.

