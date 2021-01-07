When will Ohio reach heard immunity?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced the state’s plans for distributing and providing vaccines for Phase 1B eligible people during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing. He’s asking for patience though, a lot more people are on the list this time around.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said people expecting heard immunity should reset their expectations for later into 2021 if Ohio, and the U.S., doesn’t pick up the pace.

For those who are worried about adverse side effects, Colon said we’re only seeing 11 out of every one million doses — though he recognizes why people are concerned.

Thursday saw a big jump in positive COVID-19 cases and Colon thinks the entire month of December may have contributed to it. With so many different celebrations, and the festive spirit, people gathered regardless of warnings and we may be seeing the results already.