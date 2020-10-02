When should the president pass executive power in emergencies?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19 after top aid Hope Hicks tested positive Thursday.

Dr. Glen Duerr, an associate professor of international studies at Cedarville University, said Trump going to Walter Reed is not a big surprise. As far as control over the top seat in U.S. government, Trump hasn’t given executive power to Vice President Mike Pence.

George W. Bush was the last president to give executive power to a vice president, after going under for two surgeries. At that time, former Vice President Dick Cheney took over the top spot until Bush recovered.

Duerr said that Pence has been in politics for some time and is well known around the world. If something did require Trump to hand executive power over, other world leaders would still be willing to work with the U.S.