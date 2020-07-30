What’s next for the position of Ohio House Speaker?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The state GOP will vote Thursday on the removal of House Speaker Larry Householder. The Ohio House Republican Caucus voted to recommend the removal of Householder on Tuesday, the first step toward officially voting him out.

Dr. Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a professor of law from the University of Dayton, points out that according to the Attorney General, “Only Speaker Householder can call the folks into session, they actually have to pass a law to remove him.”

“There’s somewhat different opinions on how Householder can be removed. I think the House Republicans feel they can do it on their own, but the Attorney General feels that no, they can’t, they actually need to have a session, they have to pass a law, it has to be signed off,” Dr. Hoffmeister said.

He goes on to say this is unprecedented ground and the situation may be in a holding pattern if someone challenges the Republicans’ efforts.