What’s next after arrest of House Speaker Larry Householder?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Attorney announced charges Wednesday against Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder in a $60 million bribery conspiracy investigation. Now, some representatives are working to repeal the bill in question.

Thaddeus Hoffmeister, professor of law at the University of Dayton, joined 2 NEWS to talk about the case.

The defendants in the case are accused of setting up a criminal enterprise called Generation Now in order to funnel money from FirstEnergy to individuals running for office. While the covert part of the investigation is over, the overt operation is now beginning.

“You’re going to see more subpoenas issued. If they can connect those folks running for office with FirstEnergy and Generation Now, and show that they were aware of how the money was used, then they, too, can be included in these charges,” Hoffmeister said.

He believes that negotiations could be in the works regarding charges against FirstEnergy.

“It’s not over but they wanted to get, arguably, those who were at the head of this criminal enterprise. They wanted to get them into custody and to announce that they have been arrested. I think now the investigation’s going to go into a second stage and more people will be charged, most likely,” he said.

Legislators are now left to determine if they will repeal House Bill 6, which Householder helped to pass. Governor DeWine said in his Thursday news conference that he was not in favor of the repeal.