What’s contributing to Ohio’s rise in COVID-19 cases?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Just a day after Gov. Mike DeWine gave a statewide address, Ohio broke another single-day case record as hospitalizations slowly overwhelm the states healthcare system.

Dr. Joseph Allen, regional medical director with Premier Health, said the spike can be attributed to several things:

  1. The state is testing people more often.
  2. People suffering from COVID-fatigue aren’t following guidelines.
  3. Small gatherings are happening more often.

With the threat of a potential shutdown, Allen thinks the next week or so will really determine the outcome.

