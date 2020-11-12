What’s contributing to Ohio’s rise in COVID-19 cases?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Just a day after Gov. Mike DeWine gave a statewide address, Ohio broke another single-day case record as hospitalizations slowly overwhelm the states healthcare system.

Dr. Joseph Allen, regional medical director with Premier Health, said the spike can be attributed to several things:

The state is testing people more often. People suffering from COVID-fatigue aren’t following guidelines. Small gatherings are happening more often.

With the threat of a potential shutdown, Allen thinks the next week or so will really determine the outcome.